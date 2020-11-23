‘My government will streamline public sector wages’ – Walker

Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker, an Independent Presidential Candidate

Mr Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker, an Independent Presidential Candidate has pledged to restructure and improve the condition of service of public sector workers, if elected in the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said the first thing his government would do was to restructure and increase salaries of formal sector employees to enhance their living conditions.



“Conditions of service of public sector employees are not good at all. My government will restructure the payment system in a way that workers will receive their salaries every 14 days to make life better for them”, he said.



The Independent Presidential candidate said this when he and his running mate Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah paid a courtesy on Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area, as part of his campaign visit to the Bono East Region.



“Many public sector employees spend their meager monthly salaries before the end of every month and they have to wait for the next 31 days for the next payment. This situation frustrates and leaves many of them no other options than to continue borrowing”, he said.



Mr Walker noted public sector workers remained a key driving force to socio-economic development, but regretted their monthly salaries were not good to take home, saying his government would enhance their welfare to motivate them to work hard and improve productivity.



“My government will also focus on initiating well-planned infrastructure policies that would facilitate national digital systems to foster community development”, he said, and promised to empower women to contribute significantly to national development.

“We will create numerous women empowerment opportunities that would motivate women to engage actively in national discourse and decision-making processes”.



As custodians of the land and embodiment of the people, Mr Walker said his government would make regular consultation and deepen relations with traditional authorities towards national processes.



”Chiefs and queens will become lead planners for community development under my government”, he said.



Mr Walker said his government would also revamp defunct factories to push the nation’s industrialization agenda to facilitate job creation and poverty reduction and therefore called on Ghanaians to vote for him in the December 7, polls to build a better Ghana.



Nana Takyi-Fre II, the Krontihene and Acting President of the Techiman Traditional Council lauded ideas of the independent candidate and wished him well in the elections.



He said the council was prepared to work in harmony with any government to spur rapid socio-economic growth and development and called on political parties to educate their faithful to be decorous in the electioneering to facilitate peaceful elections.