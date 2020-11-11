Election 2020: The atmosphere in the country is good for us – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo addressing the Assembly Members

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed strong optimism that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be victorious in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

“The atmosphere in the country is good for us,” he declared when the Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.



“The Ghanaian people are very happy with the work that has been done for them over the course of my first term in office, so help me take the message to every nook and cranny of the country. We cannot afford any complacency.



The election is not won until the last vote has been counted, and we have to make sure that everyone who has registered comes out to vote,” President Akufo-Addo added.



We are better off under you:

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Stephen Kwasi Acquah said Assembly Members across the country believe in the competence of President Akufo-Addo.



Outlining the policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo Government from 2017 to date, the spokesperson of the Association indicated that the Free SHS, 1-District-1-Factory, the Nation Builders’ Corps, and the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs have proven to be extremely beneficial for them and the constituents they represented.



“Prior to the inception of Free SHS, we would always wake up to knocks on our doors by parents who could not afford to take their wards to school. The implementation of Free SHS has lifted the burden of us. Because of NABCO, no one harasses us for jobs anymore,” he added.



Thanking the President for making time to meet with them, Stephen Kwasi Acquah stressed that “we believe that if we support you, and ensure that you get four more years, our circumstances, as Assembly Members, will be better off under your Government.”