Election 2020: The best does not always win in a democracy – Manasseh

Dr. Benard Okoe Boye lost his seat after one term in parliament

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has commented on the loss of Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Benard Okoe Boye in the just-ended elections.

Mr. Okoe-Boye who joined parliament after beating the NDC’s Benita Sena Okity-Duah in 2016, to poll some 45,259 representing 50.75% unfortunately lost his seat in the 2020 polls.



Beaten by some 1,000 votes, Okoe-Boye lost to NDC’s Benjamin Ayiku Nartey who garnered 55,938, over his 54072.



Many have expressed shock over the outcome of the results, despite the fact that Ledzokuku has an interesting voting pattern.



Having been tipped as one of the fastest-rising politicians in the country, many wondered why he lost the seat after only one term. Manasseh has joined this group of persons, noting that not always does the deserving person win in a race especially in a democratic space.



In a Twitter post, he wrote; “In a democracy, the best does not always win#Dr. Okoe Boye”.

Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson has suggested, that some past decisions which were very pertinent and necessary, but affected his constituents, may have accounted for the dynamics as far as his loss is concerned.



The MP who doubled as Deputy Health Minister he said, may have contributed to the arrest of some of his constituents who were defying COVID-19 protocols during the Homowo festival.



This he believes may have unfortunately affected his chances. Mr. Ephson however maintains it was a choice that had to be made to ensure discipline.



Read the full tweet below:




