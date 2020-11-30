Election 2020: ‘The grounds are good, we’ve covered a lot of bases’ – Mahama

Despite Coronavirus affecting political campaigns and rallies in the run towards election 2020, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says the party has been able to get their message of hope to Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama in an interview with Kwesi Pratt Jnr. monitored by GhanaWeb.com on Sunday, November 29, 2020, intimated that “the grounds are good" taking a look at the enthusiasm from electorates in all the places they have visited through their campaign tour.



“The grounds are good, we’ve covered a lot of bases there is a lot of enthusiasm among the supporters and the general public. They swamped all the places that we go to meet them and listen to our message,” he posited.



He further noted that: “Indeed a lot of them know the message already when you are talking people keep on prompting you, Free TVET, okada, regulate galamsey, Free Primary Healthcare, and all those things… it’s been good.”



John Dramani Mahama is seeking reelection following his 2016 defeat which saw Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerging as the winner of the 2016 Presidential elections.

He, however, pointed out that the pandemic took a toll on their campaign in the early stages.



“Our campaign has gone well in the short period that we have had. We started at a low-intensity level and unfortunately, Coronavirus came in and so we had to put everything on hold so by the time the restrictions were eased for us to go out again and continue the campaign, the time remaining was short … just when we were getting on the home stretch too, the unfortunate demise of our founder took place so we had to suspend the campaign for days, we lost 7 vital days and so these last few days have been really hectic,” he added.



