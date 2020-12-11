Election 2020: The sacred verdict of the people must be respected - Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has tasked the Electoral Commission to respect the decision of the people of Ghana to vote massively for the return of the NDC in the just-ended elections.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the EC declared incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the next president-elect of Ghana.



The NPP’s flagbearer, Akufo-Addo polled 51.59% of votes to beat the NDC flagbearer John Mahama who polled 47.63% of votes according to the EC.



However, the opposition NDC has since rejected the declaration of results by the EC and have pointed out what it says are errors in the electoral results.



Speaking at a press conference after the declaration of results, the former president implored the EC to respect the verdict of Ghanaians who have voted massively for himself and the NDC in parliament.

Mahama said, “I have had the honour to serve my country in all levels of government, when in 2016 I run for re-election as an incumbent candidate, I respected the will of the people, I conceded and stepped aside. I considered the full transfer of power because I understood that it is the will of the people.”



He added “If we are to progress as a nation and live up to the inheritance of our history, one for which people have paid the ultimate price, the sacred verdict of the people must be respected, it must be protected.



“It has been my will as the representative of the people to do exactly that”.



John Mahama and the NDC have stated categorically that the results of the elections are flawed and as such will not accept the declaration of Nana Addo as president-elect.