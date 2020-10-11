Election 2020: The support for Akufo-Addo is genuine and solid - Dan Botwe

The campaign season has begun with various political parties hitting the road and preaching messages that will woo the Ghanaian electorates to cast their ballots in favour of their candidates.

The 2020 Presidential elections will see, for the first time, a former President contesting the sitting President.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking re-election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is calling on Ghanaians to give him a second term.



Filing of nominations by the candidates of the political parties at the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on Monday, October 5 and comes to an end on Friday, October 9, 2020.



The leaders of the two main political parties, the NPP and NDC, have both submitted the nomination forms and are certified to contest the Presidential seat.



The question therefore arises; who wins the 2020 Presidential elections?

Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe is optimistic the elections will go in favour of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the support base for the President is so strong that nothing will disadvantage the electoral fortunes of the Akufo-Addo government, come December 7.



Hon. Dan Botwe touted the achievements of the President citing his Free SHS policy, One District One Factory among others and hoped Ghanaians will give the President another term to continue his good works.



''We have spent a lot of our life in this business and you can see and you can tell when there's genuine support; genuine desire, you can see it. And for the first time, I am seeing it that it's no longer that I'm an NPP supporter or not but rather what's going on will help Ghana. That's what I sense and that's what I see," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



