Election 2020: There can't be rigging; stop disturbing EC! - Kabila jabs NDC

James Kwabena Bomfeh, former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has jumped to the defence of the Electoral Commission (EC) over claims that the Commission wants to rig the 2020 elections.

The rigging allegation has resurfaced following an altercation by the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor at EC headquarters during a ceremony for the political parties to select the positions of their Presidential candidates on the ballot paper.



The candidates comprise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (Progressive Peoples Party), Akua Donkor (Ghana Freedom Party), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (National Democratic Party), Hassan Ayariga (All People’s Congress), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (Convention People’s Party), Henry Herbert Lartey (Great Consolidated People’s Party), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party Ghana), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (People’s National Congress) and an independent candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked the first position on the ballot paper while the largest opposition National Democratic Congress represented by the party's deputy General Secretary, Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor selected number two (2) position for his party.



The Ghana Union Movement came third, Convention People's Party chose fourth, Ghana Freedom Party is fifth, Great Consolidated People’s Party is sixth, All People’s Congress selected seventh position, the Liberal Party Ghana, People’s National Congress, Progressive Peoples Party, National Democratic Party and independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker will come eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth respectively on the ballot paper.



Peter Boamah Otukonor is reportedly said to have contended the position of his party's candidate, John Dramani Mahama saying it goes to prove that there is a collusion between the EC and the government to rig the election in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is number 1 on the ballot paper.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh a.k.a Kabila was resolute behind the EC's integrity.

He stated emphatically that Electoral Commission won't and can't rig the elections.



According to him, in this age where there is a proliferation of media organizations coupled with the fact that the media's eye is following all electoral activities, it will never occur that the Commission can fiddle with election results.



He threw a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress, telling the leadership to do their homework well and stop disturbing the Electoral Commission because the rigging they anticipate ''will never happen. Let's stop saying that. Those attacks on the Electoral Commission must cease''.



"Those who, as a result of their weakness in 2016, couldn't compile independent Presidential election results collated by your own party machinery; revisit why you didn't do that or you couldn't do that and work at it. I am a fervent ardent believer in the capacity of anybody and I mean anybody to rig elections in this age and time, and go undetected," he added.



''What has changed about the principle that elections are held at the polling stations, hence lost or won at the polling station?'' he questioned.



