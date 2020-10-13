Election 2020: This is not the right time for NDC to come to power - Dr Gideon Boako

The Economic Advisor and Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako says it is not yet time for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to come back to power.

According to him because the NDC lacks "vision and foresight" it will be difficult for them to continue with the good works and achievements chalked by the Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Dr Gideon Boako said: "We need a leader with a vision . . . NDC can come to power some other day but in our current status as a country, I don’t think it is the right time for NDC to come to power. They lack that vision and foresight to believe this or that policy can work."