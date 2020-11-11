Election 2020: 'Trust my husband, vote NDC' – Lordina Mahama

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama was in the Bono region to campaign for her husband

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has said her husband and the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, can be trusted, as he has a track record of development without discrimination.

Mrs Mahama has, therefore, urged the people of the Bono East Region to vote for the NDC and Mr Mahama in the upcoming 7 December elections.



Mrs Mahama has been sharing highlights of the People’s Manifesto and the NDC’s promises to Ghanaians while campaigning for her husband and the party’s parliamentary candidates in the Nkoranza and Kintampo constituencies of the Bono East Region.

She noted that if voted into government again in the upcoming polls, her husband will stabilise the economy to provide all Ghanaians with opportunities and develop critical infrastructure under a $10-billion Big Push programme and work to create a minimum of one million jobs.



Mrs Mahama also paid a visit to the palace of the chief of Jema during her tour of the region.