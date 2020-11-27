Election 2020: Unruly security officers will be sanctioned – Police Commander

The Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi, has charged security personnel deployed to various polling stations in the Eastern Region to act professionally in the discharge of their duties particularly during and after December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Regional Police Commander cautioned that any Police officer who misconducts himself will face administrative sanctions.



“Please go there and act professionally, don’t go there to misconduct yourself so that at the end of the day, you rather will be managed and you know the consequences that go with that with regards to the security services.



“By all means, you will face all forms of administrative sanctions. so please take this advice seriously so at the end of the day we will be able to provide the match needed security required of us as security services in support for the EC to conduct free, fair and successful elections so that Ghana will be peaceful for development to go on,” DCOP Oyirifi-Akrofi said when addressing a parade of security services after marching through the principal streets of Koforidua.



The exercise was participated by personnel from the Police Service, the Armed Forces, Prisons Service, National Fire Service, Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the National Intelligence Bureau, together with the National Ambulance Service and the National Commission for Civic Education.

The march with code name Tafia Lafiya (Peace March) was to re-assure the public that the Security Services are prepared to provide the needed security for peaceful elections, to encourage public support for peace – rally round the Ghana flag and to show force to potential trouble makers.



The Eastern Regional Police Commander implored security personnel to abreast themselves with the rules and regulations of the elections to enable them to work in tandem with it.



“We the security agencies in the region have done our parts. What I want to remind you in that, come December 7 we are going to the polls for our Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. That, the security services, you will be deployed to the various polling stations to provide security. I want to implore you, you have to get the EC brochures regarding the conduct of officers at the polling stations -the dos and the donts so that you will be abreast with whatever Directives and Regulation that have been put up there. Again, you are being deployed to go and manage affairs at the polling stations”



The Eastern Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darfuor urged the security personnel deployed to various polling stations to ensure that every voter is protected to vote peacefully without fear or intimidation.