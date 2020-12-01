Election 2020: Vanderpuye cannot win the Odododiodio seat - Bannerman

Aspiring MP, Nii Lante Bannerman

NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman is confident of winning the parliamentary race on December 7, 2020.

According to the aspiring MP, the NDC’s incumbent MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has no chance of winning the elections.



Bannerman is convinced that he will become the next Odododiodio MP because he has become more popular than Vanderpuye, the incumbent MP.



“I contested in 2016 and I lost to the incumbent MP, but since then I think I’m the most popular person in Odododiodio. I think I am more popular than the MP and the people are attesting to that. It’s about having a relationship with the people, I lost but I did not go to sleep,” Nii Lante Bannerman told GhOne TV.



Bannerman who is the Chairman of the National Premix Committee adds that “I’m very confident that this time around I will win because we have done all that we have to do, we’ve campaigned at all the houses in Odododiodio, we’ve spoken to the voters.”

He further reiterated that it will be impossible for Vanderpuye to win due to the immense contribution and development he has brought to the constituency despite not being the MP. For him, it will take a miracle to lose the parliamentary race.



“I don’t think he is winning this election and he cannot win it; that is the truth so it will not happen that he wins it,” Bannerman stated, adding, “I have worked for it and the people are attesting to it and as I said I’m more popular in the constituency than he is and I am not going to lose this election. It will take a miracle for me to lose and I don’t think it’s even possible.”



There has been bad blood between supporters of both parties in the lead up to this election in Odododiodio.