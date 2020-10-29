Election 2020: 'Very important' Greater Accra could be the decider – Ade Coker

Joseph Ade Coker, NDC, Greater Accra Regional Chairman

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress, Joseph Ade Coker has lamented that his party will not take things for granted in the capital city, Accra prior to the December 7 polls.

He is of the view that the region is “very important” and could be the decider for the presidential election.



“We will not take things for granted in Accra,” he told Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Mr. Ade Coker was discussing his flagbearer’s tour in the capital city to canvas for votes.

John Dramani Mahama begins a five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region today, Tuesday, 27 October 2020.



According to a statement signed by Campaign Spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng, the former president will meet with traditional leaders, fisherfolk, traders, farmers, artisans, Zongo chiefs, students, tutors, workers, and residents in a number of constituencies.



He is also expected to outline his plans for creating jobs for the youth as well as his commitment to achieving universal access to healthcare through the implementation of the NDC’s Free Primary Healthcare plan.