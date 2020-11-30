Election 2020: Vote NDC for fair treatment, rapid promotion – Mahama to security personnel

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

As security personnel on the special voting list will exercise their franchise on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has charged them to vote massively for him.

He opined that if security personnel want to enjoy promotion and equal treatment at work, then they have to vote the NDC back into power to enjoy this ‘life-changing’ experience.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the NDC flagbearer said, “I urge you all to vote massively for me, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. A vote for the NDC is a vote for fair treatment, rapid promotions, national unity, and a mutual sense of belonging within the security services, and across the nation.”

He also promised them of depoliticizing security services as well as restoring discipline and transparency to raise their morale.



“As you prepare to participate in the special voting exercise ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2020, I urge you not to continue to despair. I encourage you to hope and vote John Mahama, for a prosperous Ghana that shares opportunities for all. As your former Commander-in-Chief, I will continue to respect and cherish your patriotic contributions to our dear nation,” he added.