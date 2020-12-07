Election 2020: Voters already forming queues with stones, motorbikes, other items

Some of the voters are already queueing

In few hours, Ghanaian eligible voters would be voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Over 17 million eligible voters are expected to participate in this exercise in 33,367 polling stations across the country.



Voters have already started queueing at various polling centres just to vote in the elections.



As characterizing every election, stones, chairs, and other items have been used to form queues.



The EC has assured Ghanaians it will conduct free and fair polls.



Addressing journalists on Saturday, the Chair of the Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa assured that all is set for the polls.

“As a Commission, you recognize that we are accountable to the citizens of Ghana and I am pleased to inform you that by the grace of God, we are fully ready to conduct successful, credible, fair, orderly, and peaceful elections tomorrow Monday, December 7, 2020,” Mrs. Mensa said at the last Let The Citizen Know interaction on Sunday, December 6.



She said for the first time, electoral materials including ballot papers, boxes, indelible ink, thumbprint pads, among others, were sent to all 38,622 polling stations in record two-and-a-half weeks before elections.



“This early planning and distribution of our logistics has helped ease pressure on our officials and has allowed the Commission enough time to strategize well ahead of the elections.



“We believe this will improve the overall quality of the elections.”