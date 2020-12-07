Election 2020: Voting underway in Kumasi

A Presiding Officer explaining how the ballot paper has to be folded

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Polls started exactly at 7:00 am as stipulated by the Electoral Commission (EC) and will be ending at 5:00 pm.

Voters started to mass up at the various polling centres as early as 4:00 am to cast their ballots.



The exercise so far has been peaceful as no incident has been recorded at the centres visited so far.



Covid-19 safety protocols are being strictly observed, whilst security has been beefed up at the various centres.



Polling station agents of the various contesting parties have been fully represented going about their lawful duties.



At avenue 1, 2, 3 centres at Tanoso in the Kwadaso constituency, a total number of 1,610 voters are expected to cast their vote.

As of 7;30 am, 35 voters had exercised their franchise at avenue 1 when we visited, whereas, 30 had cast their ballot at avenue 2.



At avenue 3, 27 electorates had exercised their civic responsibility at the time of our visit.



The presiding officer for avenue 1 Mr Samuel Ofori Antwi, said on an interview that everything was in order.



He expressed the hope that the exercise will proceed without any hitches, calling on all parties to cooperate with his staff for a successful polls.

