Election 2020: We don’t take security assurances by IGP, Kan Dapaah seriously – NDC

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says despite assurances given by the National Security Minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on safety and security before, during and after the December 7 elections, they do not trust them.

The largest opposition party says its mistrust is as a result of the history of the current “failed, corrupt and dishonest” Akufo-Addo-led government.



“We have taken note of assurances given by the Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, and the IGP, Mr James Oppong Boanuh, that adequate security will be provided on election day,” NDC’s Director of Elections Elvis Afriyie Ankrah noted at a press conference on Wednesday, November 25.



“Ordinarily, we would have taken such assurances seriously. However, we regret to state that the conduct of the failed, corrupt and dishonest Akufo-Addo government so far has taught us that when they say we should look right, we must really look left.”



The former Minister of Youth and Sports cited the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election of 2019 as an example of state-sponsorship of the security to suppress the opposition.



He said even so far names of “several” personnel have been mysteriously removed from the Special Voters List when they had submitted same for the elections.



According to gathered intelligence within the NDC, he said, New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists have rather had their names put on the List.

“We are concerned about reports of a deliberate attempt to sideline and frustrate some officers who will be deployed for election duties on the 7th of December.



“The names of a good number of such officers have been omitted from the Special Voters List even though their names were submitted, for instance. Rather, names of NPP activists and parliamentary candidates and other persons who are not even security officers found their way onto the List.”



Mr Afriyie Ankrah said they have facts to support these allegations.



This comes a few days after the Director of Operations of the party, Lt. Col. (rtd) Larry Gbevlo Lartey, called on the IGP to provide a register of all personnel to be deployed on elections day.



This was repeated by the Director of Elections.