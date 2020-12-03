Election 2020: We don’t trust the EC and security agencies - Otokunor

NDC Deputy Secretary, Peter Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor says the opposition party doesn’t trust the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to oversee a free and fair elections.

He says the position of the Electoral Commission is making it difficult for them to have confidence in the Commission going into the elections.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Peter Boamah Otokunor who is also the NDC's Deputy Campaign Manager further added that they do not equally have trust in the security personnel.



"Kwame I'm telling you, this election, we don't trust the EC, with the security agencies too we don't tust them due to how they have allowed vigilantes to infiltrate their system . . ." he said.



He said the NPP is so smart that they can easily swindle you if you lose your guard.

"Nobody is joking with this election," he stated.



According to him, the special voting was generally successful because of the low numbers which did not have any effect on the machine.



"7th December will really prove the durability of the machine and we will see how the Electoral Commission will defend its mistakes if things should go wrong," he added.