Election 2020: We expect to win – NPP’s Nana Akomea

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has said his party expects to win Ghana's general elections.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) said the governing NPP has good records in government, hence Ghanaians, he said, will renew the mandate of President Nana Akufo-Addo in the polls.



He told TV3 on Sunday, December 6 that, ”many of the independent surveys like the Political Science Department of Legon, if you remember, they predicted four years ago that Nana Addo will win by ten percentage points and he did and they have predicted this year too and Ben Ephson has come out to say we will win by some ten percentage points so we expect to win”.



Ghanaians go to the polls to elect a president and Members of Parliament.



The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) said on Sunday, December 6 that it was “fully” ready to conduct the eighth successive elections in the Fourth Republic.

Meeting journalists at the headquarters of the Commission, Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa assured that all is set for the polls.



“As a Commission, you recognize that we are accountable to the citizens of Ghana and I am pleased to inform you that by the grace of God, we are fully ready to conduct successful, credible, fair, orderly, and peaceful elections tomorrow Monday, December 7, 2020,” she said.



