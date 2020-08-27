Politics

Election 2020: We’ll keep all 18 parliamentary seats in Volta – NDC

Some NDC executives in Hohoe

The Volta regional secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, James Gunu has indicated that his party would have no problem holding onto all the 18 parliamentary seats in the region during the December 2020 polls.

According to Mr. Gunu, the NDC remains attractive and solid in its stronghold [Volta] and would secure another 100 per cent representation in parliament without any serious competition from the NPP including the much talked about Hohoe constituency.



The former Akatsi North DCE made the claim on Tuesday, August 25, during the inauguration of the Hohoe constituency campaign team.



He said, “…in actual fact, all our parliamentary seats are safe including that of Hohoe; all the 18 parliamentary seats in the Volta region are safe. I’m not saying this as a result of complacency but I’m saying this because of the quality of materials that we have as parliamentary candidates; the quality and the determination of our people to win this election, both the parliamentary and presidential elections.”



He added that, the dream of the NPP to have a ‘skirt and blouse’ situation in the Hohoe constituency would only remain a wishful thought.



“In actual fact, voting of skirt and blouse was actually broken when President Mahama visited Hohoe. So that evil chain of skirt and blouse got broken. So if there is anybody in Hohoe or this region, preaching skirt and blouse, that person is dreaming because we need to win this election; both the parliamentary and the presidential and I don’t think there is anyone in Hohoe or any part of this region who thinks otherwise,” he said.

Prior to the carving out of the Oti region, all 26 parliamentary seats in the Volta region except one, belonged to the NDC. If effect, all 18 parliamentary seats currently belong to the NDC without a single seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Mr. Gunu further stated that it is the NDC’s resolve to localize its campaign in order to touch base with the nook and cranny of the country.



As a result, the party would continue the inauguration of all other constituency campaign teams on Sunday, August 30, which would be followed by the inauguration of branch campaign teams across the region.



He urged the 29-member committee which is being headed by Victor-Herman Condobrey, to work in tandem with the party’s goals towards the 2020 polls and to ensure victory for the party’s Hohoe parliamentary candidate Professor Margaret Kweku.



“You are only representing the face of the campaign and in representing the face of the campaign, you’re supposed to coordinate all the activities and then make sure that everything that you will do, the strategies that you will put in place to ensure that we win massively, put those strategies in place,” Mr Gunu told the campaign team.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.