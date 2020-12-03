Election 2020: We’ll unleash deadliest weapons against anyone who attacks journalists – GJA

President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has warned politicians and other persons not to attack journalists during the elections on Monday, December 7 and beyond.

President of the GJA, Mr Roland Affail Monney said in a statement on Thursday, December 3 that the association will release its deadliest weapons against anybody or institution that attacks journalists during the polls.



“While acknowledging the highly commendable role the media have played so far towards successful elections, we wish to urge journalists and all media practitioners to brace themselves up for the days ahead, which promise to be very crucial, in their quest to promote and free and fair elections."



“Journalists will be working during odd hours and in remote parts of the country for long periods. But in all those circumstances they must remember and endeavour to uphold the highest professional standards and put Ghana first at all times in the discharge of their duties.”

The statement added “We call on the Police administration, the Military High Command and heads of other security agencies as well as the leadership of political parties to ensure that journalists and other practitioners covering the elections are adequately protected.



“The GJA will not hesitate to unleash its deadliest of its weapons against anybody who attacks any journalists or media practitioner in the line of their duty during the electioneering.”