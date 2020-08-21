Politics

Election 2020: We’ll vote on improvements in our well-being – Wereko-Brobby

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby has warned that on December 7, 2020, the electorates will be voting on actual improvements in their well-being and not based on sod-cutting, launches or promises.

According to him, these are future intents of the politicians.



On his Facebook timeline, Dr Wereko-Brobby popularly known as Tarzan wrote, “Cutting sods, launches and promises are future intents. We the people will vote on actual improvements in our well-being.”



For the past days, both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC have ranted about some major interventions they have taken since Ghanaians voted for them.



On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia told Ghanaians that the Akufo-Addo led government has so far initiated a total of “17,334” infrastructural projects of which ‘’8,746’’ have been completed.



The remaining “8,588” infrastructural projects are near completion or “on-going”.

Dr Bawumia said, the development of the infrastructural projects was informed by a study done by the incumbent NPP ahead of the 2016 elections and it formed the basis for the NPP’s 2016 manifesto. He added that the initiated projects will meet the needs of poor and deprived communities whilst contributing to the economic growth at the macro level.



“Our focus…and our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold. First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro-level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets and so on. Many governments have ignored this historically. Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth,” Dr. Bawumia noted.



This, the NDC disagrees stating that most of these projects were started by the John Mahama administration so they [NDC] needed to be credited for it.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.