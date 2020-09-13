Politics

Election 2020: We're not feeling complacent — NPP's Jeff Konadu

Jeff Konadu

With barely three months ahead to the 2020 general elections, the Eastern Regional General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Jeff Konadu has stated that government is not feeling self-satisfied over its achievements.

According to him, the NPP will not underestimate any opponent but will rather reach out Ghanaians with the government's many achievements and the projects that are currently ongoing.



“Upon all our national campaigns and tours, Presidential tours and media engagements we don’t want to feel pompous or underestimate anyone. We will still work hard because winning an election isn’t a one-day affair but a long-running process. Therefore we are going to send our volunteering groups to the ground, to every house, to every village and cities for them to preach the good works of this current administration”, he said.



Jeff Konadu made this known when addressing the first Eastern Regional Patriotic Health Team conference in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.



He called on the various youth groups and volunteering group of the NPP to work hard as according to him, the youth and the volunteering groups are very important when it comes to the “boot on grounds” campaign.



Patriotic Health Team is a group of healthy volunteers from all angles of the health sector coming together to help spread the good works of the NPP and to also help in community health development.

In his address, the National President of Patriotic Health Team, Douglas Kwesi Boateng also hinted that the volunteering group is ready to hit the grounds for a healthy campaign for the ruling NPP ahead of the December polls.



He said the main aim of their group is to help NPP members and all Ghanaians live a healthy life in this coronavirus pandemic season.



He added that the volunteering group are going to work professionally and advised any member whose aim is to acquire personal interest to change their minds and rather focus on pushing the government’s agenda and good works.



He indicated that his team are about to introduce a new style which will see the NPP retains power.



He advised members of the volunteering group to be very active and sacrifice to push the party’s agenda and spread the good messages whiles helping Ghanaians to keep up with their health status.

