Election 2020: We're not going to be impartial, we'll be professional - IGP

Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service has affirmed that its deployed personnel will show professionalism in their duty in the upcoming elections.

According to James Oppong-Boanuh, the Ghana Police will not relent on being impartial to persons who will flout rules and guidelines on election day.



“As Police officers, we have the mandate to protect the citizenry and to protect the ballot and we are approaching this election with peace. What we are going to do is protect peace-loving people and not criminals. We are also going to work with discipline, professionalism, and dedication. We are not going to be impartial and we won’t take any sides to ensure that our professionalism will stand,” the IGP said.



Meanwhile, personnel of security agencies have on Thursday, November 26 embarked on a march for peace on the principal streets of Accra.



The march is to reassure the public that the security services are prepared to provide the needed security for a peaceful election.



Stemming from the National Election Security Task Force, uniformed personnel took to streets with their logistics and dressed in full security gear.

The peace march, which is Code-named 'TAFIA LAFIYA' according to the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Oppong Peprah is to pledge the unwavering commitment by security agencies intended to make Ghana a country of peace.















