Election 2020: ‘We reviewed the results from the constituencies’ – Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the opposition NDC has indicated that his outfit has reviewed all the results the party obtained during the December 2020 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofosu-Ampofo said the party at its recent retreat in the Volta Region reviewed the election figures the party had at the various constituencies during the elections.



“We reviewed election figures which were collated by the party during the elections, we reviewed the results as it was obtained from the constituencies,” he emphasized.



Ofosu-Ampofo explained, “there are challenges and infractions up till now because we didn’t get the opportunity to put the Electoral Commissioner in the box [during the election petition] to question her on some of those actions, there are still hanging questions unanswered”.



He added that the party reviewed several figures which range from region to regions, constituency to constituencies; “we did an analysis of the results as well as so many other things which cannot be disclosed on air, thus for statistical purposes, we reviewed the entire results the party had at both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



“We have had all the facts behind the figures; we have analysed everything. It was a very comprehensive programme with a sleepless night.”

About the retreat



Leadership of the NDC organized a three-day retreat in Ho, in the Volta region, which was attended by the party’s flagbearer and running mate for the 2020 presidential election, the Functional Executive Committee, representatives from the Council of Elders, Parliamentary Caucus Leadership, all 16 regional Chairmen and Secretaries and other leading members of the party.



This special program was intended to assess the party’s performance in the 2020 general election, strengthen structures of the party and strategize on its reorganization for victory in the 2024 general election.



Also, the meeting thoroughly examined the role of the Electoral Commission, the military and other Security Agencies in the 2020 general election.



Leadership of the party resolved to immediately address challenges that affected the party in the 2020 general election, push for electoral reforms and embark on a series of programs to enhance party unity and rekindle the spirit of commitment and hard work among the rank and file of the party.

A roadmap for the party’s reorganization was adopted and will be announced in the coming weeks upon approval by the National Executive Committee.



Party executives at the branch and constituency levels were directed to urgently begin holding regular weekly meetings and activate steps for mobilizing existing and new members.



The NDC parliamentary caucus was advised to work hard with a united purpose and hold government accountable.



The party expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in defence of the country’s democracy, adding that these great men and women have attained martyrdom in the NDC.