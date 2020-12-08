Election 2020: Where are my flip flops? – Jon Benjamin jumps onto new political terms?

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin who is known for his typical sense of humour and comments on social issues has once again resurfaced, this time, just about the time Ghanaians are getting ready to welcome a new president and a new set of parliamentarians after voting on December 7.

“Where are my flip-flops?”, he questioned in a tweet on his social media page.



The question though is whether or not his tweet may be on the back of recent pressers held by the opposition minority about how many constituencies NDC has won as far as election results are concerned and that of the ruling NPP, refuting the claims.



The term ‘flip’ which was implored by Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah during the event has since generated some discourse. According to the party, they are confident, from their observations and gatherings, that the NDC has “flipped” 36 seats of the NPP so far out of the 275 across the nation.



In a counter presser, General Secretary of the party, John Boadu urged the public to ignore his opponent, insisting the NPP will still win majority seats in parliament.

“It is obvious from the results declared that the NPP will still maintain the majority in Parliament. It is surprising that the NDC is insisting of a flip in seats. They did not mention the many seats they have flopped. We flipped four seats belonging to the NDC. The NDC has lost Damango, Daboya, and Salaga North in the Savannah Region. The NPP is now the majority party in John Mahama’s own region,” he said.



Jon Benjamin became very popular among Ghanaians whilst serving his country. He was more known for his presence on social media platform twitter and his rather interesting tweets and posts.



