Election 2020: You can still vote if your Voter ID is missing - EC

File photo of a voters register

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said voters who cannot find their voter ID can still vote in the December 7, 2020, general elections.

In a short statement, the EC said voters who cannot find their IDs can go to the centres they registered, mention their names to electoral officers and get it checked in the Name Reference list.



“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that all voters whose Voter Identification Cards are missing can still vote on 7th December, 2020.



“Voters should go the polling stations where they registered and mention their names to the Officers who will then look for their names in the Name Reference list,” the notice read in full.



A total number of 17,027,641 eligible voters are expected to take part in the presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has said 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

Also, 13 political parties and one independent presidential candidate will contest in Monday’s polls, but the race will be between the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).







Both the NPP and NDC held their final rally in the Accra Region on December 5, setting the stage for what is expected to be a keenly contested election.







