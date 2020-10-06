Election 2020: You'll lose your strongholds to NPP – Ursula Owusu tells NDC

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has predicted failure for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to her, people from the Upper East and West regions are bent on voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they have witnessed massive developmental projects in the regions under the Akufo-Addo administration.



She said “After 28 years of voting for the NDC, the lovely people of this incredibly beautiful part of Ghana have very little to show for it. They are determined to vote for the NPP for development, progress and prosperity, having seen what three and half years of focused dedicated and visionary leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo has done to transform every aspect of our lives… I met people who have decided to vote NPP for the first time because of the impact our Planting For Food and Jobs has had on their livelihoods. Others are voting for free SHS. The Pwalugu dam is a major hit with them. The Bolga-Bawku road construction is ongoing, and they can see Bawku-Polimakom road construction with their own eyes!!!!! NPP’s footprint is in every home”.



She furthered that “We were welcomed with open arms for the first time ever in Natugnia and other NDC strongholds in Navrongo Central. Binduri, Pusiga, Garu, will fall this time and vote massively for NPP.... NDC, be very afraid for you will lose massively”.



Ursula Owusu noted that the NPP in Bolgatanga Central have equally geared up to unseat the incumbent MP, Isaac Adongo in the general elections.

She made these comments while setting the records straight about allegations that she used a mid-sized Challenger CL 604 private jet to campaign in the Upper East and West regions last week on her Facebook page.



