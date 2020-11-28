Election 2020: You'll still lose if Amidu is your campaign manager - Obiri Boahen to NDC

Following the former Special Prosecutor's tag of the ruling New Patriotic Party as corrupt, many have held the view that it might affect the fortunes of the party in the upcoming Presidential elections.

But, according to the Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, they are not perturbed by the recent happenings as they are certain of winning the Presidential seat.



Mr. Obiri Boahene averred that even if Martin Amidu was the campaign manager of the opposition National Democratic Congress with the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Demelovo as his deputy, the NDC will still be rejected by Ghanaians just like the case of the 2016 general elections which saw the defeat of John Damani Mahama.



Speaking on Neat FM on Saturday, November 28, 2020, he argued that the opposition party has fabricated lies to discredit the Akufo-Addo government but notwithstanding, they are positive of a resounding victory.

“The elections come off this 7th December, NDC knows they have lost the elections in advance. They can go for Martin Amidu as their campaign manager and Domelevo as the deputy, nobody cares because you are going to lose. The NDC should give us a break,” Mr. Obiri Boahene told the host of ‘Asem Yi Di Ka’, Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



“I don’t want to use the word ‘apuutor’, I want to be more civil so I will use the word “akei” in the foreseeable future when the dust settles, I will use the word “apuutor”, we are still on our campaign.”



