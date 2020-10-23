Election 2020 is about Ghana’s future and the unborn generations – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party

National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku says election 2020 is about the future of Ghana, its children and the generations unborn.

According to him, the decision taken on December 7 will determine whether the country is headed forward or backwards.



Sammi Awuku who has been in the Northern region for some time now made this known when was campaigning for NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gushegu, Lawyer Hassan Tampuli.



He reminded residents of Gushegu how honest the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration has kept its promises with the People of Ghana and Gushegu.

“Gushegu has had their fair share of National Development, under the 1 Village 1 Dam, A Shea processing Company under the 1 District 1 Factory, a new health centre and also with many of the children benefiting from the Free SHS”, he enumerated.



Reminding them of the need to vote Lawyer Hassan Tampuli as their Member of Parliament, Mr Awuku said Hassan Tampuli has been a development-oriented person and there is, therefore, the need to throw their weight behind him so that more can be done for the people.