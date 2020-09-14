Politics

Election 2020 is between poverty & prosperity - Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, NPP

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has opined that the December 7, 2020, polls would be between prosperity and poverty.

Speaking at a virtual really organised by the ‘Hope Campaign’ team he advised Ghanaians not change the current administration because a vote for the NDC would destroy all the gains made.



The polls to him would be determined on the records and achievements of the NPP and not the propaganda of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NPP administration he said has initiated policies including free senior high school which has helped poor and deprived families send their wards to school.



He was of the view that if the NPP had been retained after former President Kufour left office, Ghana would have several factories and other solid policies aside from the free SHS.

The organizer indicated that the Nana Addo led administration deserves a second term to do more.



The gains made he stressed should not be destroyed but consolidated.





