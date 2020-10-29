Election 2020 is pregnant to deliver victory for President Akufo-Addo – Mame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged Ghanaians to ignore Facebook ''noisemakers'' spelling doom for President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 7 polls.
“Ignore Facebook noisemakers. Trust me, the atmosphere is so pregnant; it can’t wait to deliver on the 7th December.”
Mame Yaa stressed that the electorates are focused and eager to vote for NPP and the President for a second term in office.
To her, the NDC's fear of losing the elections is vivid, however, ''their loss is going to be massive”.
She further commended President Akufo-Addo for delivering on his promises.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- IGP warns miscreants in E/R ahead of Dec 7 polls
- There's no smoke without fire - Bismark Aborbi's reaction to Odododiodio clash
- No more begging for the aged in creative arts – NDC to entertainers
- 'Media becoming a problem of our country' - Former NDC Parliamentary Candidate
- Akufo-Addo incurred more debts than any other president – Sammy Gyamfi
- Read all related articles