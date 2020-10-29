2
Election 2020 is pregnant to deliver victory for President Akufo-Addo – Mame Yaa Aboagye

Thu, 29 Oct 2020 Source: Peace FM

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged Ghanaians to ignore Facebook ''noisemakers'' spelling doom for President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 7 polls.

“Ignore Facebook noisemakers. Trust me, the atmosphere is so pregnant; it can’t wait to deliver on the 7th December.”

Mame Yaa stressed that the electorates are focused and eager to vote for NPP and the President for a second term in office.

To her, the NDC's fear of losing the elections is vivid, however, ''their loss is going to be massive”.

She further commended President Akufo-Addo for delivering on his promises.

