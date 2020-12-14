Election 2020 was shameful, disgraceful and embarrassing - Baba Jamal

NDC Director of Legal Affairs, Baba Jamal

Legal Affairs Director of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal could not find better words to describe the just ended December 7 presidential polls which saw the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', the former lawmaker maintained that the election many described as ‘peaceful’ and ‘fair’ was far from accurate.



“In summary, I will say the election was shameful, disgraceful, unfortunate, and embarrassing,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



The NDC is still challenging the fairness of the presidential election after claiming some rigging took place in many constituencies to favor the incumbent with the help of the media.

Their flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama is yet to seek the court to challenge the validity of the results.



“If a whole electoral Commissioner can not do a simple calculation, then there is a problem,” Baba Jamal opined.