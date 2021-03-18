Election 2024: Alan Kyerematen for President poster emerges

The Alan Kyerematen 2024 posters are making waves online

Following the recent emergence of posters advertising the candidatures of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, another one has emerged of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

As was typical of the earlier posters of the other prospective candidates for the New Patriotic Party's slot in the 2024 elections, the Alan Kyerematen 2024 posters are also littered with the party's colours of red, white and blue.



The party's logo is also seen on the poster.



But again, as has been with all the earlier posters making their way to social media, there has not been any official statement from the quarters of the personalities involved, and neither have they denied the intentions to compete for the slot.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in his last term as president of Ghana, and that automatically also takes him out of competition for the slot of the Flagbearer of the NPP.

Many have highly tipped Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the vacant slot but there is no denying the fact that his closest contender in this race, should he confirm his interest, will be Alan Kyerematen.



Only a few months into the second term of the current government and with at least three years more to go for the next general elections in the country, the interest in who leads the NPP is already gaining momentum.



Without a doubt, when the bell sounds for nominations for the NPP flagbearer race to begin, it will be a contest for many to look out for, or, will there be a repetition of the 2007 race for the party when some 17 people contested?