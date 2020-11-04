Election Desk: Ben Ephson dissects election 2020 and what to expect

On this edition of GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, renowned pollster Ben Ephson is put under the spotlight to direct conversations which revolve around manifestos, influence of political candidates and other matters arising.

Per his experience in conducting election polls, he succinctly explains some actions taken by presidential candidates, their respective parties and the likely effects on their votes on December 7.



In the interaction which was recorded in September, he spoke largely on promises made in the manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its fallouts, what Ghanaians can expect from the smaller parties and women representation.



In his expert opinion, “manifestos are for the bourgeoisie and for the media to discuss.”



With respect to the general security of Ghanaians ahead of the elections, he is sure that the process will be peaceful.

This interview was conducted a few weeks ago and as such some of the issues raised may have evolved.



Join Ben Ephson as he discusses Election 2020:



