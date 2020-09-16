General News

Election Desk: CPP’s strategies to wrestle power from NPP, NDC – Greenstreet details

In 2016, he came fourth with some 25,076 total votes, representing 0.24% in the general elections.

It was his first try on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party and the loss he says dazed him. But four years on, he is ready!



Flagbearer of the CPP, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has picked up his broken pieces and is confident of much better and shocking results from the upcoming 2020 elections.



How does he intend to do this? Well, there are a number of ways! First, he says his party, led by himself, will explore the country’s abundant resources which are being sold out to other investors, and the produce from those, used to facilitate growth and development in many areas of the country.



There are plans to extend free education to the tertiary schools, and restructure the employment sector and market such that graduates can freely boast of good jobs after school.



He intends to make health care which is expensive, free, and accessible for all.

He has women participation in mind, plans to rid the nation of corruption, and most importantly, he says his strategies will kick out the ruling New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.







Mr. Greenstreet likens the situation to a wife who is tired of a husband who always messes up and comes back pleading for forgiveness. “When she gets tired, nothing will stop her”, and it is this point he believes Ghanaians are at, the reason, they are ready to vote for a different party; the CPP in this case.



Watch him table out the CPP’s strategies to wrestle power from the NPP and the NDC on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk:

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.