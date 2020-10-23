Election Desk: Does Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu deserve another term at Suame Constituency?

Longest-serving Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is seeking re-election after serving for over two decades in the Ashanti Region.

The MP who doubles as the Majority Leader in the august house of legislature while taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk explained that Members of Parliament are not development agents but represent constituents and their interests.



Albeit this, however, he revealed he had been able to bring astronomical changes to the Suame Constituency, some of which he funded from his own pocket.



He touted his performance in the area as the reason electorates have maintained him for over two decades as their representative in Parliament.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu furthered that developmental projects he has lobbied to the constituency include roads, schools, hospitals, courthouses, Fire Service Stations among others.



Asked if he was certain that Suame constituents were pleased with his tenure in the last four years, he responded in the affirmative, adding that he would get an overwhelming endorsement to be retained in the December elections.

“…I came, I saw, I conquered,” he reaffirmed.



GhanaWeb’s Election Desk visited the Suame constituency to interact with constituents to review the performance of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in the last 4 years.



Does he deserve another term in office at the house of legislature?



