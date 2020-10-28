Election Desk: Dr Kofi Amoah uncovers critical issues ahead of December polls

Ghana’s upcoming polls has brought to bare a number of issues which largely surround the lagging employment rates, influence and power of the youth in decision making as well as manifestoes.

These and other issues have been discussed at length by political commentators and analyst over the past weeks.



On this edition of GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, renowned business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah, popularly known as Citizen Kofi, shares his thoughts on these issues as well.



Having served as an advisor for successive governments over the years, he shared his experiences in relation to electoral politics in the country with GhanaWeb.



One of the key topics discussed was the position of contesting parties on the ballot paper come December 7.

Dr Kofi Amoah said the noise around the ballot slots shouldn’t be the focus of discussions for the electorates. He summarized his thoughts as follows; “In our case sometimes these things are spoken about because of the depth of our illiteracy of the person going into the booth…”



Watch Citizen Kofi’s full interview on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk;



