Election Desk: Grading Jean Mensa’s EC, role of minor parties in 2020 polls - Gyampo's take

Associate Professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, is convinced that Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, is a change-maker who will transform the organisation.

He maintains that aside the compiling of the voters register which he was disappointed madam Jean Mensa had gone through with, she has done astronomically well.



Elaborating on reason he was surprised the EC Chair went ahead with the compiling of the voters register, Prof Gyampo noted that as the head of Institute of Economic Affairs(IEA), Jean Mensa was part of a team that met with political party bigwigs who had agreed not to, among other things compile the electoral roll in an election year.



“…I have a copy of that report… Asiedu Nketia has a copy of that report, Mark Manu has a copy of that report, the Electoral Commission itself has a copy of that report; because we submitted the report to them. It is there. So, if we have said this, why should we all of a sudden forget,” he intimated.



Prof Gyampo also noted that there is the need for political parties in the minority to merge in order to stand a chance of breaking the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, Prof Gyampo proffered that persons who are vying to be presidents as independent candidates ought to focus on garnering seats in the house of legislature in order to increase their chances.



“…the future of smaller political parties will remain bleak if they don’t strategically position themselves and target parliamentary seats. That’s where they have to focus. Try a few constituencies and try to win some seats. Build confidence, build recognition, endear yourself to the citizenry..." he posited.



