Election Desk: Has Zanetor Rawlings justified her tenure as MP for Klottey Korle constituency

Although her entry to the house of legislature in 2016 was her first stint at politics, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is confident she has proved her salt to constituents of the Klottey Korle Constituency.

Among several other things, the Member of Parliament outlined road projects, infrastructure educational scholarships and sports mentorships as areas where she had vastly brought improvement in the constituency.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk programme, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings maintained that she had been pivotal in helping her constituents, adding that she has an outstanding relationship with them.



“…They understand the authenticity of my role as a member of parliament and my leadership role, and also mentoring young people and empowering people in the constituency.”



Asked about how she had fared since she was sworn in, the MP for Klottey Korle intimated that to enable her carry out her mandate, she divided her vision and goals into four sectors namely; Education, Environment and Sanitation, Culture and Religion, Sports and the Youth.



She added that although it remains a bane in the constituency, she had immensely improved the sanitation by dredging the lagoon as well as cleaned several areas.

In order to justify his assertions, GhanaWeb’s Election Desk visited the Klottey Korle constituency to interact with constituents to review her performance in the last 4 years.



Does she deserve another term in office at the house of legislature?



Watch the video below:



