Election Desk: Mixed reactions greet achievement of Zenator Rawlings in Klottey Korle constituency

With 39 days into the county's presidential and parliamentary elections, GhanaWeb has been bringing citizens up to date report of the works and achievements of parliamentarians in their various constituencies on ‘Election Desk’.

In our interaction with the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, she was boastful of her achievement in her first term in office; adding that her constituents were going to give her another mandate come December 7.



“I have a track record to speak of and I have not left that gap that says I have not been a part of this constituency in the last four years. So it's not the case of not being around… or not contributing to the empowerment of people's lives. I do believe that they will give me the support to move forward into my next term,” she confidently stated.



However, upon GhanaWeb’s interaction with some residence in the Klottey Korle constituency, not all seemed to be satisfied with the work done so far. A section of her constituents were also quick to commend her for the work done in some communities.



Speaking to our reporter, Laud Adu Asare on ‘Constituency Watch’, a resident told Ghanaweb that, “talking about sanitation, sometimes she has been organizing people to distill the Klottey lagoon. So far so good but in Accra and Osu which is the former seat of government, we don’t have too many problems except with sanitation and job for the youth. If you look at our streets, there is a lot of potholes. Most of the development has been going to the RE area.”



Another resident who wasn’t impressed with Zenator’s achievement mentioned that “the last time it rained, this place got flooded… Zenator is our sister and we like her but we need her help in this market. Anytime she comes here, she gives money to the leaders and forgets those of us in the market. She is our sister but she doesn’t help us.”



A trader who spoke to GhanaWeb indicated that “She normally comes here to found out about our problems and tries to solve them immediately. We are really happy and we’d like to retain her during this year's elections so that she can continue with her support for us.”

An okada rider told our reporter that, “ Since she came into office, we haven’t seen anything. We need a lot of things like roads… anything we complain, she tells us that her government is not in power.”



Notwithstanding, Dr Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings has maintained that she has been pivotal in helping her constituents.



"…with regards to the environment, recently I gave cleaning tools to all the Assemblymen in all the 11 electoral areas to support the cleanliness drive within the constituency, “ Zanetor told GhanaWeb.



Watch the full interview below:



