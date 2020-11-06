Election Desk: PPP’s Brigitte Dzogbenuku speaks on her chances of becoming first female president

The presidential seat in Ghana over the past five decades has been widely perceived as a position for men. History does not come close to distorting this perception.

However, with the changing scenes and style of politics, some women have risen up over the past few years to overturn this feature of the presidency.



In this year’s presidential race for instance, three women have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to compete.



One of them is flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku who is in the spotlight on this edition of GhanaWeb Election Desk.



Amongst other issues discussed, Ms Dzogbenuku clarified and explained that she is worth more than the tag of a beauty queen.



She intends to change the narrative about women and their subdued roles in the Ghanaian political scene.

With respect to the influence of her predecessor, Papa Kwesi Nduom on PPP’s chances of victory in the upcoming elections, she is maintaining that it won’t affect them in any way.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku is convinced that it is time for Ghanaians to have a female president.



Watch Brigitte Dzogbenuku’s as she takes us through her visions;



