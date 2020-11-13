Election Desk: PPP’s Running mate puts NPP, NDC on spot; speaks on vision for Ghana

Running mate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Kofi Asamoah-Siaw is optimistic his party will shock the two dominant parties, NPP and NDC in the December polls.

Rebutting suggestions that the PPP as a ‘smaller’ party, Mr. Asamoah-Siaw maintained that Ghanaians had realised that both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed to live up to expectations despite numerous chances given them by the populace.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb Election Desk, he noted that it was time for PPP to be given the opportunity to be at the helm of affairs.



Among other policies, the PPP’s running mate said that the party will improve the education sector holistically by scrapping the Basic Education Certificate Examination which he referred to as useless.



He also noted that a PPP government would enforce the compulsory basic education - a right which he observed, has been neglected by all administrations in the 4th Republic.



Meanwhile, the party has temporarily suspended its campaign following the demise of the first president of the 4th Republic, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Hospital after he was detained briefly over ill-health.



He was 73 years old.



Watch Kofi Asamoah-Siaw’s interview on GhanaWeb Election Desk



