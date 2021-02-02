Election Petition: Asiedu Nketia’s responses in court exposed him – Lawyer

Asiedu Nketia,General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says responses by the General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Aseidu Nketia in court on Monday 1st February 2021 exposed him.

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, who is a witness for the petitioners in the ongoing election petition hearing, admitted in court to seeing his own evidence in court for the first time during cross-examination on Monday 1st February 2021.



He told the Supreme Court that he knows only of the manual version of the same documents on the pen drive but not the soft copy as showed by Akoto Ampaw, the lawyer for the Second Respondent.



Mr Nketia was not able to admit or deny the question posed to him by Mr Ampaw because he was not acquainted with the evidence in question.



“No, I haven’t looked at the pen drive. It is my first time seeing it. I haven’t seen the pen drive and its content till today… I honestly told you that I have not seen the electronic copy. And from where I sit, I don’t see padded for the NPP or padded for the NDC on the screen,” he told the Supreme Court.

The election petition comes after the NDC argued that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, did not win the election 2020 as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah explained that the petitioner’s witness Johnson Aseidu Nketia can be described as not being a competent witness based on his responses.



“ If you sit in the witness box and say that you do know nothing about a pen drive attached to your own witness statement, then what are you trying to say? It might as well mean that you are not well vexed with whatever you are saying and in law, you can be described as not being competent”, he added.