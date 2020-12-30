Election Petition: Don’t empanel Justice Jones Dotse – ASEPA petitions CJ

Justice Jones Dotse is reportedly being considered for the position of Speaker of Parliament

Civil Society Organization, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has petitioned the Chief Justice not to include Justice Jones Dotse when empanelling Judges for the Election petition before Supreme Court.

A copy of the petition sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said this has become necessary due to high rumours circulating among the corridors of power that the learned Supreme Court Judge is being considered for the position of Speaker of Parliament in the 8th Parliament that commences on the 6th of January,2021.



“Even though Justice Jones Dotse’s name has not been publicly mentioned, it is thrive knowledge among a section of Ghanaians that he is being considered for the Speaker-ship position and even though mere rumour we believe it is enough to prejudice him and as such the calls for his recusal from all election-related cases,” aspects of the petition signed by Executive Director, Mensah Thompson said.



It further prayed the CJ to consider the petition urgently before empanelling judges to sit on any election-related case so as to protect the image, integrity, and independence of the judiciary especially in adjudicating the pending election petition brought before it by the NDC.



The National Democratic Congress has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

In a statement after filing the petition, the party said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.



