Election Petition: Mahama files new motion after Supreme Court dismissed previous one

Former President John Dramani Mahama

NDC Flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has filed another motion at the Supreme Court on January 20, 2021, requesting for all 275 original copies of constituency collation forms for the presidential election.

This follows the dismissal of his earlier motion seeking to compel the EC to provide answers to some interrogatories.



Mr. Mahama asides this request is also seeking the originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets, the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms, and some other forms including:



“The originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 9) for all constituencies in Ghana.



“The originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 10) for all constituencies in Ghana.



“The originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 11) for all regions in Ghana.

“The originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 12) for all regions in Ghana.



“The original of the Declaration of the Presidential Results Form (Form 13).



“The records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region."



This forms part of the NDC Flagbearer’s plans to pray the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.