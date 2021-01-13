Election Petition: NDC just disturbing Supreme Court for nothing - Nana B

NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

National Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who doubles as one of the spokespersons for President Akufo-Addo’s legal team in the NDC’s petition at the Supreme Court, Henry Nana Boakye says the opposition party is just disturbing the peace of the highest court of the land for nothing.

According to him, the petition of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) carries no water as none of the issues raised by the opposition NDC in its petition attacked any of the election conducted in any of the 38, 622 polling stations.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Nana Boakye maintained that the NDCs petition never contested the elections conducted in any of the polling stations.



"The petition by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) carries no water. In fact the election was conducted in over 38,000 polling stations and if you look at the over 38,000 polling stations, the NDC has not attacked any of the elections conducted in any of these polling stations. It makes it serious, the 38, 622 polling stations and 311 special voting centres are not being contested in the court,” he indicated.



He observed that in the 35-paragraph petition of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Supreme Court, he did not see even a paragraph attacking the conduct of the election in any of the polling stations but rather devoted 30 paragraphs of the petition to talk about the mistake of Jean Mensa during the declaration of the final results of the Presidential Election.



He intimated that it is not the first time that a mistake has been made as in the 2012 election, the total vote cast changed three times.

“In the 35 paragraph petition of the NDC, not even a paragraph is attacking the conduct of the election in any of the polling stations; not even one paragraph but rather the NDC has devoted 30 paragraphs of the petition to talk about the mistake of Jean Mensa. This is not the first time that a mistake has been made,” he noted.



“In the 2012 election, the total votes cast changed three times and so if you are taking issues to the Supreme Court for the Judges to rule for you, the issues have to be solid,” he mentioned.



He was of the view that “if admitted that whatever the NDC said in their petition is true, if you add all the vote aggregation together, it is about 6,600 votes. The NDC is just disturbing the court for nothing”.



Taking into account the measures put in place by the Electoral Commission to conduct the 2020 general election, Henry Nana Boakye said that all the political parties were satisfied by the measures from the primary stage to the last stage as agents of all the parties never contested the results of the election of both the Parliamentary and Presidential election.



“This is why lawyer of the President, Akoto Ampaw and Frank Davis have pleaded to the Supreme Court to throw away the petition of the NDC as it lacks merit, raises no reasonable cause of action and it is incompetent,” he added.