Election Petition: Oppong Nkrumah picked as one of five spokespersons for Akufo-Addo’s legal team

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Information Minister and Ofoase Ayirebi Lawmaker, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has been selected as one of the spokespersons for the President’s legal team ahead of the hearing of the election petition filed at the Supreme Court by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

The other spokespersons selected include Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Henry Nana Boakye and Fati Abubakar and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante.



A statement signed by Frank Davies, Head, Legal Directorate said “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has through his Lawyers filed an Answer to the 2020 Presidential Elections Petition initiated by Mr. John Dramani Mahama, a candidate in that election.



“President Akufo-Addo in his Answer has provided the court with pleadings that showcase that Mr Mahama’s petition lacks material substance. Mr President has further invited the Supreme court to determine that “the petition is incompetent, frivolous and vexatious, does not meet the threshold for invoking the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court and should therefore be dismissed.”

The President’s legal team has designated the following persons to speak to the media: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Esq – MP, Ofoase Ayirebi, Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq- National Communications Director, NPP, Henry Nana Boakye Esq- National Youth Organizer, NPP, Fati Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director, Presidency, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante – Legal Committee Member.”



Mr Mahama is seeking a rerun of the 2020 elections, but the President has in his response to the petition, asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the election.