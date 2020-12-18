Election data safe and preserved - EC

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission says its data on the 2020 general elections is safe and will be preserved.

It was responding to allegations by the opposition NDC that the EV deleting data on the BVDs used for the general elections.



The statement said the assertion is false because the data is safe.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a statement signed by its Director of Elections, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, had alleged that the party’s attention had been drawn to the fact that the EC had directed that all biometric devices used in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections should be deactivated.



“This directive is illegal because Regulation 47 (3) of CI 127 states: ‘The commission shall, subject to the provisions of these regulations, (a) retain for a year documents forwarded to the commission, and (b) destroy the documents after a year unless otherwise directed by a court’,” it said.

But the EC has debunked the assertion describing it as false.







