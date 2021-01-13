Election petition 2020: We are ready to go further - President’s legal team

Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, spokesperson for the legal team of the President

The legal team of President Akufo-Addo on the 2020 presidential election petition case has expressed its readiness in defending President Akufo-Addo in the election petition presented to the Supreme Court by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

A spokesperson for the legal team of the President, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, made this known in an interview with Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when she said: “We are prepared. When the trained lawyers of John Dramani Mahama filed a petition, we came out with a press release stating that we are ready to respond and we have done so ably and we are also ready to go further. As we have stated from the beginning, we are poised”.



Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante believes that the petition presented by the NDC “did not ground a proper cause of action”.



She observed that a major part of the petition focused on the mistakes made in the declaration of the results rather than challenging the validity of the elections.

Former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the results of Election 2020. Mr. Mahama also wants the apex court to order for a re-run of the polls hence the need to issue a fiat restraining President Akufo-Addo from holding himself as the President-elect.



Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC) have given their responses to the election petition filed by the former President.



In separate answers to the petition, however, both the President and the EC described the petition as one that lacks substance and have raised preliminary legal objections to the Petition.