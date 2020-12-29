Election petition: Will Addison be in court again for NPP? – Gyampo wonders

Philip Addison led the NPP's legal team during the 2012 election petition

Outspoken University of Ghana lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo has waded into the potential Supreme Court challenge of the 2020 election results asking who will lead the ruling party’s legal team.

It comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress announced it will file a petition to challenge the results announced by the Electoral Commission by Wednesday. Following the announcement, a list of potential lawyers to lead the team has flooded social media.



Commenting on the development on Facebook, the political science lecturer said “I have seen the galaxy of NDC legal brains heading to the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections. Will the fierce and competent Philip Addison be there for the NPP this time?



“Dude wasn’t fairly treated after his fantastic service to the NPP in the 2013 Election Petition at the Supreme Court. His grasp of the law and probing questions were both tremendous and fascinating!”.



Wednesday, December 30 is the last day of the mandated 21 days given under the country’s electoral laws for any aggrieved party in the election to file a legal challenge.



Mr Rockson Nelson Deafeamekpor, a member of the NDC’s legal team, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that “After sleepless nights, we have gone through all the pink sheets and have relevant documents to present to the Court.”



Mr Deafemekpor said the Party would seek not more than three reliefs in connection with the “evidence gathered.”

“We will go to court. We have made that clear and certainly, by Wednesday, all these matters would be placed before the Court,” he said.







Mr Deafeamekpor said the Electoral Commission, the country’s election management body, had, on many occasions, flouted the electoral laws.



That, he said, had motivated the NDC to seek legal redress to ensure that the acceptable ways and processes for conducting elections were strictly adhered to.



“If the EC will be willing to comply with the law that will end the matter.



“It is not about declaring the seat in our favour, that is not what we’re saying. What we are saying is that the EC should comply with the laws. If you comply with the law and we emerge victorious that is fine, but you do not comply with the law and announce another candidate as the victor. It’s no,” he said.